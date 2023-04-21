Great Olympics' Jindo Morishita honoured at Japan Ambassador's residence

Japanese striker Jindo Morishita expressed his gratitude for being unveiled at the residence of the Japanese ambassador to Ghana during his official unveiling as a Great Olympics player on Tuesday.

The event also saw the announcement of a partnership agreement between the club and Japanese construction company Airu Engineering.

Morishita, who joined Great Olympics in the second transfer window of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, took to Twitter to express his feelings.

He wrote, "I was honoured to have a party at the ambassador's official residence to announce my joining the [Great Olympics] team and the sponsorship agreement."

He also expressed gratitude towards his individual sponsor, who has now become a team sponsor. Morishita has played in five league games for Great Olympics, starting just one.

The partnership agreement with Airu Engineering is expected to boost Great Olympics financially and also provide opportunities for exchange programs between the club and Japan.

Airu Engineering has been an individual sponsor of Morishita since last year and has now extended its support to the club. The agreement is a significant boost for Great Olympics as they aim to improve their position on the league table.