Great Olympics land kit partnership deal with American company Icarus

Ghanaian top-flight side Great Olympics have outdoor their home kit for the 2022/23 Football season produced by American kits company Icarus.

The ‘dade boys’ released the kit manufactured by US-based company Icarus on their social media handles.

Icarus are currently the jersey manufacturers for quite a number of Ghanaian clubs including Sekondi Hasaacas, Hasaacas Ladies, Samartex FC, Bibiani Gold Stars and Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

The new Olympics home kit is a fresh take on a wave pattern which represents the beautiful waters of Accra’s coastline. It’s configured in a “W” shape, alluding to their nickname, “the Wonder Club” while the away kit has similar influences, with a gold laurel-leaf striped design, representing the historical laurel crown awarded to winners of the Olympic Games.

Speaking about the partnership with the two-time Premier League champions, Managing Director of Icarus Football UK, Jonny Hopcroft, said “It’s an honor to work with a club with such stature and history. We are committed to telling the story of clubs through their kits, and there are few better stories than that of Accra Great Olympics F.C.”