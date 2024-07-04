Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi chooses Asante Kotoko over Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has publicly declared his love for Asante Kotoko, despite being linked with a transfer to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

In an interview with Minimsaah on TikTok, Antwi confessed that he would always choose Kotoko over the Phobians.

When asked which club his friends want him to play for, he replied, "They [friends] are all waiting for Kotoko so let's see."

When pressed on which club he admires more, the 26-year-old midfielder responded with conviction, "I will always go for Kotoko."

Antwi's declaration has sent shockwaves through the football community, particularly in Ghana..

The midfielder has been a hot commodity in the transfer market, with both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak reportedly keen to secure his signature.

Despite Great Olympics' relegation last season, finishing 16th on the table, Antwi had an impressive season, scoring six goals in 26 games and providing five assists.

He also won multiple MVP awards for his outstanding performances.