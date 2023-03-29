Great Olympics ordered to pay former coach Yaw Preko GHS30k within 14 days

Great Olympics has been ordered by the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association to pay former head coach Yaw Preko GHS 30,000 after unilaterally terminating his contract.

The former Ghana international filed a petition with the disciplinary committee following the club’s unilateral decision to sack him and appoint a new coach.

Yaw Preko had a one-year contract with Olympics and was relived of his duties via a text message on September 14, 2022.

He was sacked following his persistent use of former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu contrary to directives from the club’s Chief Executive Officer Oluboi Commodore.

Great Olympics have been charged with breach of contract following the CEO’s unilateral decision to fire the head coach.

“Based on the available documents and pieces of evidence before the Committee, we are satisfied that, Petitioner did not breach Clause 5a or 5b of his contract with the club since there is no convincing evidence before the committee”, a portion of the ruling stated.

Great Olympics have been ordered to pay Ghc 30,000 to Yaw Preko within 14 days