Great Olympics reappoint experienced tactician Annor Walker as head coach

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics have announced that experienced tactician Annor Walker has returned to the club as the new head coach with immediate effect.

Walker is returning to the capital-based club as a replacement for Bismark Kobi-Mensah, whose contract with the club ran out last month.

The veteran coach left the head coach role at FC Samartex last week after terminating his contract mutually despite an impressive spell in the club's maiden campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Walker guided the Timber Boys to finish the season in 10th place in the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 62-year-old has officially signed a two-year contract with Olympics to head the club's technical team ahead of the 2023-24 season expected to commence in September.

Walker was in charge of the Olympics in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, guiding the club to respectable positions on the league standings.

He was in charge of the Ghana team at the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria, where the Black Galaxies reached the quarter-finals stage, losing to Niger.

The experienced coach was heavily linked with a move to giants Hearts of Oak but he has opted to join city and traditional rivals instead.