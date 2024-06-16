GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Great Olympics relegated after dramatic final day in Ghana Premier League

Published on: 16 June 2024
Great Olympics relegated after dramatic final day in Ghana Premier League

Great Olympics have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a dramatic conclusion to the season, joining Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United in demotion.

Olympics were scheduled to play against Real Tamale United on Sunday, but their opponents failed to show up.

As a result, Olympics players and match officials went through pre-match routines, with the team technically awarded three points for the forfeiture.

However, these points were not enough to save Olympics from relegation. Heart of Lions secured a crucial point with a controversial late penalty, drawing 2-2 against Berekum Chelsea, which ensured their survival in the league.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak staged a comeback, winning 3-2 against Bechem United to stay ahead of Olympics. Karela United also secured their safety with a victory over Medeama in Tarkwa.

Great Olympics may consider protesting the circumstances surrounding Heart of Lions' draw, but for now, they face the drop from the top flight.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more