Great Olympics' Saint Osei remains optimistic about club's survival

Great Olympics Communications Director Saint Osei remains optimistic about the club's chances of survival in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season despite their never-ending difficulties.

The two-time champions are currently 16th in the relegation zone, having won just eight games out of 27 matches.

The club recently switched their home venue from the famous Accra Sports Stadium to focus on their relegation battle, but have still not seen the best following their recent 1-1 draw against Tamale City at the Sogakope Park over the weekend.

Saint Osei, however, believes that the club is capable of turning things around with the remaining seven matches on the calendar. He admits that the team is currently going through challenging moments, but is confident that they will overcome them.

"We are in a bad situation, but it is not over yet. Not at all. I am very hopeful that we are in trying times and will definitely overcome," he told Asempa FM.

"Don't label us as a relegation club because we are not part of the clubs to be relegated at the end of the season. Time changes and things are just hard."

Great Olympics parted ways with Yaw Preko in February and hired the services of young coach Bismarck Kobby Mensah, who has also struggled to put the team back on track. Olympics now face competition from Karela United, Legon Cities, Tamale City, and others in the battle for survival.