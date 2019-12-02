Great Olympics scribe fires warning to rivals; discloses their target ahead of campaign

Spokesman for Great Olympics Saint Osei is defiant of his outfit’s targeted top four position in the forthcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The Dade Boys alongside King Faisal were brought back to the Ghanaian top flight league after congress, during the recently-held FA presidential elections, unanimously agreed to forgo any court issues regarding the two teams.

According to the Accra-based side’s scribe, they are preparing vigorously to finish in a top four position in the soon-to-start league.

“Accra Great Olympics is here to stay and our target this season is to be in the top four. People will see a different and improved Olympics side when the season kicks off,” Osei confidently said.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 27-29 December, 2019.