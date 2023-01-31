Great Olympics secure services of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita

Great Olympics have announced the signing of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita.
The former Ebusua Dwarfs player joined the capital-based club on Tuesday and is determined to help them meet their season goals.
We enter Japan be that! Hehe! #WelcomeJindo 🇯🇵🤝🏾 🇬🇭 #DADE pic.twitter.com/OvlhXW48cd
— OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) January 31, 2023
Morishita is the second foreigner to join a Ghana Premier League club in the current January transfer window, following the signing of Brazilian forward Medeiros De Souza by Kotoko.
Great Olympics will rely on the 27-year-old to add more goals to their game after a poor scoring streak.
Olympics have scored only 13 goals from 14 matches in this season’s Ghana Premier League.