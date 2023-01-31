GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Great Olympics secure services of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita

Published on: 31 January 2023
Great Olympics have announced the signing of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs player joined the capital-based club on Tuesday and is determined to help them meet their season goals.

 

Morishita is the second foreigner to join a Ghana Premier League club in the current January transfer window, following the signing of Brazilian forward Medeiros De Souza by Kotoko.

Great Olympics will rely on the 27-year-old to add more goals to their game after a poor scoring streak.

Olympics have scored only 13 goals from 14 matches in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

