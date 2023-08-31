Great Olympics sign forward Nisii Abraham from Richard Kingston 22 Academy

Accra Great Olympics have bolstered their attack with the signing of highly-rated striker Nisii Abraham.

The talented forward joins the Dade Boys on a three-year deal from the Richard Kingston 22 Football Academy.

Abraham, who scored 9 goals in 18 games to help Richard Kingston 22 Academy gain promotion from the third division to the second division, is expected to a play a key role for Great Olympics in the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old is joining a topflight side for the first time, having previously played for Emmanuel FC.

Great Olympics have been preparing ahead of the new season in the capital.

The two-time Ghanaian champions will begin the campaign with a home game against returnees Bofoakwa Tano.