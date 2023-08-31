Great Olympics snap up highly talented teenager Shaibu Ibrahim from Tema United

Great Olympics FC have secured the services of highly-rated attacking midfielder Shaibu Ibrahim on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 19-year-old is joining the 'Wonder Club' on a three-year deal from Tema United FC for an undisclosed amount with a significant sell-on clause.

Ibrahim completed concluded all documentation of his transfer to Olympics on Wednesday afternoon after passing his medical examination.

Olympics head coach Annor Walker admires the highly talented teenager who has been tipped to make waves for the Dade Boys when the 2023-24 campaign gets underway.

Ibrahim follows the footsteps of players like Abdul Wahab Hanan, Konadu Yiadom, Suraj Seidu, and Enoch Asubonteng moved to the Ghana Premier League from the Tema-based club.

The young playmaker was instrumental for Tema United and one of the top performers in the second division league last season, with his dribbling skill set and goal scoring prowess.

His performances attracted a lot of suitors for his services from the Division One and the Premiership, but Olympics won the race to land the youngster.