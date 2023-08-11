GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Great Olympics spokesman confident ahead of Homowo Cup clash against Hearts of Oak

Published on: 11 August 2023
As anticipation builds for the Homowo Cup clash between Accra-based football rivals Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics' spokesman Saint Osei has made a bold prediction in favour of his club.

The fixture, scheduled for August 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium, is a celebration of the Ga tribe's rich culture as part of the Homowo Festival festivities.

Both clubs share the same hometown, Accra, and the event holds a special significance as a display of the Ga heritage. Hearts of Oak boast an impressive track record both locally and internationally, including a CAF Champions League victory.

However, Great Olympics believe that they too command respect due to their history of being a formidable opponent, particularly against their city rivals.

In a statement that caught attention, Saint Osei likened Hearts of Oak to "our wife," indicating a sense of familiarity and perhaps a touch of humour in the rivalry. Osei asserted in an interview with Peace FM, "I don't think they will deliver at this point," suggesting Great Olympics' confidence in their abilities to overcome their rivals once again.

Osei encouraged fans to arrive early for the showdown and confidently proclaimed, "We will beat Hearts of Oak again." He tantalizingly hinted at a spectacle on the field, teasing, "They should come and watch how the goals will be delivered." When prodded about the exact number of goals, he playfully withheld the information, concluding, "I won't tell them how many goals in this particular match."

The forthcoming Homowo Cup match not only promises fierce competition but also adds another chapter to the storied rivalry between these two clubs, where respect, history, and bragging rights are all at stake.

