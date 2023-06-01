Great Olympics spokesman expresses confidence in club's survival

The spokesman of Great Olympics, Saint Osei, has reaffirmed the club's belief that they will not face relegation despite their underwhelming campaign.

The two-time Ghana champions have struggled significantly throughout the season, but Osei remains optimistic about their chances of staying in the top flight.

Currently, Great Olympics find themselves just one spot above the relegation zone with two matches remaining in the season.

Osei, speaking to Peace FM, emphasised the club's faith in their ability to survive, stating, "We will survive; we are only praying for fair officiating in all the remaining matches. We are praying for fair officiating, and there is nothing that we are afraid of."

He stressed the importance of unbiased refereeing to ensure a level playing field for all teams.

Furthermore, Osei urged the organisers to uphold fairness by conducting matches in a consistent manner. He stated, "We just want fair officiating. The organizers should do the right thing for us. If there have been any oversights, we are drawing their attention and pleading that all matches, if possible, should be played at the same time, same day, and so on."

Great Olympics will now focus on their upcoming matches against fellow relegation threatened sides Dreams FC and Nsoatreman