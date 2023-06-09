Great Olympics spokesman Saint Osei optimistic ahead of Nsoatreman showdown

Nsoatreman and Great Olympics are gearing up for an anticipated clash that is expected to deliver an extraordinary spectacle, as declared by the Accra-based club's spokesman, Saint Osei.

Osei emphasised the team's determination to secure a positive result in the upcoming encounter and highlighted the importance of assessing their performance throughout the league season after the final game.

The Dade boys are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the Sunday afternoon showdown. Currently positioned 16th on the league table with 42 points, Great Olympics are determined to give their all in pursuit of victory.

"Our preparation is at a very high level. The team we are going to face is tough and they are a very good side. Nsoatreman has lingered around where they are, and we have prepared accordingly," Osei stated in an interview with Peace FM.

"The boys are also focused. They know this match is crucial for their lives. When it comes to Great Olympics, we talk about a club that understands the significance of winning bonuses and motivation," he added.

"Somewhere along the line, people may not fully comprehend what is happening, but thankfully, after everything, we will sit down and evaluate why we paid money to motivate players but still ended up where we are."