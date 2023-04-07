Great Olympics striker Razak Yussif promises more goals towards end of season

Great Olympics forward Abdul Razak Yussif has urged fans and teammates to expect more from him as the business end of the Ghana Premier League approaches.

The 21-year-old, who has scored five goals in fourteen matches, is not satisfied with the recent run of results and the current position of the club.

Razak Yussif, whose performances earned him call-ups into the U-20 and U-23 national teams, says he is determined to lift the team's performance with more goals while providing adequate support to his teammates to help in the team's relegation battle.

"I've been telling them to keep working hard. When I went to the CHAN tournament and U-20, the goals were not coming. The results were not impressive in my absence, which makes me unhappy.

"But now I'm back, and I'm assuring them to expect more goals. I am also going to work hard for them to score, even if I'm unable to score. They should keep working hard, and the goals will come," Yussif told 3Sports.

Great Olympics are one of the worst-scoring sides, with just 20 goals out of 25 matches. The Oly Dade boys are just three points away from the drop zone with nine matches to go.

They will play Aduana Stars in their next Ghana Premier League fixture on April 16.