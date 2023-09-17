Great Olympics tactician Annor Walker aims to correct mistakes ahead of next game

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker says his side will rectify the errors that denied them a win in their first game of the 2023-24 league campaign before they face Heart of Lions.

The Wonder Club were held to a goalless draw at home by Bofoakwa Tano in Accra on Saturday.

Walker has revealed that he has identified mistakes that cost them the three points and is hoping to address them before their next game against Heart of Lions in Kpando.

He told StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi: “We have seen some mistakes and some loopholes. So, we’re going back, start training and we make amends so that we can beat or at least have a good result from Kpando.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante