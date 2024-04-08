Great Olympics tactician Jimmy Cobblah charged by Ghana FA over comments on match officials

Accra Great Olympics coach, Jimmy Cobblah has been charged by the Ghana FA for his remarks following their narrow loss to Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, April 5 2024.

Cobblah accused referee Benjamin Sefah of making decisions during the game which helped their hosts secure that stoppage time winner courtesy Razak Simpson’s free-kick.

Cobblah told StarTimes: “The referee came to win for them. Right from the beginning I came to the match commissioner. I told the fourth referee, look he (the center referee) has declared his intention too early. I mean unacceptable, unacceptable referee today.”

The FA has alleged that Cobblah’s comments “constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute” and has until Wednesday, April 10 2024 to respond to the charges.