Great Olympics target at least three out of six points in last two Ghana Premier League games

Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore is optimistic his team would at least win a match in their last two fixtures of the ongoing Ghana Premier League to secure a place in next season's campaign.

The Oly Dade Boys are currently battling with a number of teams for survival as they sit just a place above the drop zone with Kotoku Royals already relegated.

They have accumulated 42 points after 33 matches and will continue to battle with the likes of King Faisal, Great Olympics and Tamale City among others.

Oluboi Commodore believes it's not over for the two-time league champions declaring his confidence in his team to win three or four points in the last games.

“We are confident that we will survive relegation. we have two games to end the season, so if we are able to win four out of the six points we will be safer than necessary. Even if we get three out of the six points, we can stay depending on other results. We will not rely on other results so we will approach the remaining two games stronger” he said.

Great Olympics will visit Dawu to play in-form Dreams FC before wrapping up their season with a crucial battle against Nsoatreman at home.