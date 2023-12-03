Great Olympics temporarily relocate home league matches to Kumasi

Great Olympics have taken the decision to temporarily honour their Ghana Premier League matches in Kumasi following the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra Sports Stadium has been hired out for concerts and other events during the Christmas holidays later this month.

The stadium will be reopened for football activities in the new year.

Due to this, Olympics have decided to use the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for their remaining home games until the year ends.

The fixtures to be played in Kumasi include the crucial encounter with giants Asante Kotoko SC, scheduled for December 24, 2023.

They will host city and traditional rivals Hearts of Oak on December 31, 2023, also at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, Olympics will host Legon Cities FC in the regional derby at the Sogakope Park on Monday.