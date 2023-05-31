Great Olympics to approach last GPL games strongly - Oluboi Commodore

The CEO of Great Olympics Oluboi Commodore has indicated that the club will take an intensive approach to their last two games as they continue to fight for survival in the Ghana Premier League.

Great Olympics will lock horns with Dreams FC at Dawu Park on Saturday, June 3 before playing Nsoatreman on the final day.

The Oly Dade lads are currently 15th on the table with 42 points after 32 games and with just a point above the relegation zone.

Commodore is counting on the last two games to salvage his team's season, citing the club's ambition to be more pragmatic in the upcoming matches.

“We are confident that we will survive relegation. we have two games to end the season, so if we are able to win four out of the six points we will be safer than necessary. Even if we get three out of the six points, we can stay depending on other results. We will not rely on other results so we will approach the remaining two games stronger” he said.