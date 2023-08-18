Great Olympics' withdrawal from Homowo Cup shrouded in secrecy

Great Olympics' decision to withdraw from the 2023 Homowo Cup has raised intrigue, with the club's Public Relations Officer, Saint Osei, indicating that the underlying reasons are not suitable for public disclosure.

The annual cup game between Accra-based clubs has reportedly been entangled in political complexities, leading to challenges in organising the matches.

Speaking to Joy Sports following the cancellation of the game scheduled for Friday, Osei clarified that the club's decision stems from a desire not to take their loyal fans for granted.

"The reason Great Olympics pulled out is not good for public consumption. We are not taking our fans for granted," he stated. The club had communicated their withdrawal to the organizers a few days prior to the scheduled match.

The Cup was originally set to be a significant feature of the Homowo festival celebrations, slated to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The decision by Great Olympics to opt out of the event has cast doubt on the possibility of rescheduling the game for a later date. The organisers have not released any information regarding a potential rescheduling, a situation that has also raised uncertainties among those who engage in betting activities involving the cup.