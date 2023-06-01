Great Oympics chief Oluboi Commodore offers advise to Bofoakwa Tano ahead of new GPL season

General Manager of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, has asked Ghana Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano to bolster their team before the start of the 2023/24 season in order to compete with their new opponents.

Bofoakwa earned promotion in an exciting playoff match against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After regulation time, the score was 1-1, setting up a dramatic penalty shootout. Bofoakwa eventually won the shootout, winning 7-6 and gaining their well-deserved position in the renowned Ghana Premier League.

“It is obvious; squad augmentation is good for every club whether you survive or get relegated at the end of the season. Bofoakwa Tano’s season has ended with qualification to the GPL, I will advise them to identify players who can help them compete in the league. I believe they will augment the team with stronger and better players before the league start next season”

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics are currently struggling in the Ghana Premier League as they sit 15th on the table with two matches to end the season.