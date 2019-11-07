'Great potential' Edmund Addo earns high praise from FK Senica coach

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Addo has received high praise from FK Senica coach Michal Scasny.

Despite a disappointing result against Slovan Bratislava at the weekend, coach Scasny was impressed his performance and eulogize Addo as a player with great potential.

Scasny believes Addo's composure and authority in possession can help the team build play from the back.

''Edmund has a great potential. He is strong and incredibly on the ball, he shows great technique and masterful ball control,''

''He is certainly one to look out for in the future. I’m certain if he continues like this he will go far and play for one of the big teams in Europe.''

The 19-year-old versatile attacking midfielder was recently tried in defense as an emergency center back after they lost a defender to injury in the Slovak League Cup match against Ruzomberok.

By Richard Gyasi