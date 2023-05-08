"Great team performance"- Jonathan Mensah reacts after San Jose stop LAFC in MLS

Ghana defender, Jonthan Mensah has praised his San Jose Earthquakes teammates after a remarkable win against MLS champions LAFC at the Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

Mensah starred and lasted the entire duration as San Jose inflicted LAFC their first defeat of the season in the MLS.

Cristian Espinoza scored a brace for San Jose in the 2-1 home win.

"Great atmosphere at the Levi's Stadium last night, celebrating this beautiful game with our incredible fans is one of the best feeling, great team performance. We keep working, hungry for more," he wrote on Twitter.

San Jose got off to a great start after Espinoza opened the scoring just eight minutes into the game.

The champions levelled on the half hour mark through leading scorer Dennis Boaunga.

Espinoza netted the winner from the spot with seven minutes remaining.

Mensah's compatriot, Kwadwo Opoku was a second half substitute for LAFC. He was on target for LAFC in midweek in the CONCACAF Champions League against Philadelphia Union.