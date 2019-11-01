Greater Accra Beach Soccer clubs hold management policy meeting

Beach soccer clubs based in the Greater Accra region on Thursday met to deliberate on a number of issues pertaining to the development of the sport in the region and at the national level.

The clubs are due to meet the hierachy of the newly elected GFA to put forward plans to wrap up the 2019 calendar year and the restructuring of the association in line with new FA statutes.

The association voted for the first time at the just concluded GFA Presidential elections having secured afiliation as a full member of the football fraternity.

Ghana Beach Soccer is currently at the midway point of the 2019 CalBank Super League which kicked off in the Western Region on the 19th of October.

The Super League was put in place to keep existing and newly formed clubs active in anticipation of the assexpansion that will follow with the launch of the National Beach Soccer League in 2020.

The meeting was chaired by the President of the association, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and the General Secretary Nana Poku Amankwah.

Also in attendance were the CEO's of Layoca BSC , Gulf Powers, Golden Eagles, Sea Lions, Nungua and Dansoman Beach Soccer Club.

