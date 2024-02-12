Greater Accra clubs to benefit from Ghana FA's latest project

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed plans to make the betPawa pitch at Prampram available to clubs competing in both the Premier and Division One League as a league centre.

This move aims to address the current infrastructure deficit in the Greater Accra region.

According to GFA President Kurt Okraku, the association is continuing its investment in the construction of the betPawa pitch, and once completed, it will be made available to League clubs to play their League games in Prampram.

Speaking during the MEET THE PRESS series in Kumasi, President Okraku stated, "As we speak, there are few League centres in Greater Accra, and we are very much committed toward fixing that problem. Soon, that facility will be ready for usage by clubs who play in the Premier League and in the Division One League."

The betPawa Park is one of the new projects being undertaken by the GFA at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, following their partnership with betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

Currently, three top-tier clubs â€“ Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, and Great Olympics â€“ use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home ground, while five Division One clubs â€“ Golden Kicks, Attram De Visser, Nania FC, Accra Athletic, and Koforidua Semper FI â€“ play at the Tema Park.

The completion of the betPawa pitch is expected to provide relief to these clubs and offer them a modern and state-of-the-art facility to play their League games.