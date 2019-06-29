Greater Accra Division Two Special Competition: Red-hot Emmanuel FC thump Ga Dangbe to book Round of 32 berth

Emmanuel FC have booked a place in the next round of the ongoing Greater Accra Division Two Special Competition following their 5-1 walloping of Ga Dangbe on Saturday morning.

Emmanuel FC were awesome in the opening game of Group 2A of the Ghanaian third-tier competition after recording a 4-0 victory over Sakora FC.

The Blues kept up from where they left off last week by dominating Ga Dangbe in the early stages of the game.

Their incessant attacking play paid off in the 26th minute as Isaac Anim gave them the lead with a cool finish.

But Ga Dangbe came back strongly in the match and deservedly pulled parity in the 35th minute.

However, Emmanuel FC’s dare-devil forward Ernest Adiwoh, who bagged a brace against Sakora FC, hit the back of the twine two minutes after the break before Benjamin Shaibu took the game beyond their opponents with his 53rd minute strike.

Adiwoh registered his second goal of the morning with a superb curling strike in the 71st minute.

Emmanuel FC made it 5-1 a minute later courtesy Solomon Akiah‘s sleek goal.

The victory put the Teshie-based outfit in the round of 32 stage of the competition.

They will however engage Kingdom FC in the final match of Group 2A on Friday.