Greater Accra leads in number of colts clubs under Kurt Okraku's Ghana FA

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has demonstrated his commitment to grassroots football by continuously investing in colts football, and the Greater Accra Region has emerged as the leader in terms of the number of colts clubs under his tenure.

The Greater Accra Region has over 300 teams, followed closely by the Western Region with 298. Other regions, such as Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Central, Eastern, and Northern, have over 150 clubs each.

The Upper East Region has 84, while the Upper West Region has the least number of colts clubs, with only 14.

The growing number of colts clubs is a clear indication that Okraku has not neglected this crucial sector of football development, which has produced numerous talented players for Ghana's national teams.

Colts football remains a vital component of the football ecosystem, and Okraku's leadership has ensured its continued growth and success.

Under Okraku's presidency, the GFA has implemented various initiatives aimed at developing colts football, including the establishment of the GFA Colts League, with support from the KGL Foundation, which provides a platform for young players to showcase their skills and compete against other teams nationwide.

Additionally, he set up the National Juvenile Committee to bolster the management and revamping of juvenile football across the country.

Okraku's commitment to colts football has not gone unnoticed, as the sport has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years, with more young players participating in the game than ever before.

The growth of colts clubs under Kurt Okraku's leadership is a testament to his vision for the development of football in Ghana and his dedication to nurturing young talent.