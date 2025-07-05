Greater Accra Minister pledges $1,000 per goal to Hearts of Oak ahead of President’s Cup showdown

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has promised to reward Hearts of Oak with $1,000 for every goal they score in the upcoming 2025 President’s Cup.

The Phobian Club will clash with the rivals on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addressing the playing body following an official visit to the Kpobiman Sports Complex, Ocloo said her offer was in response to a similar pledge reportedly made in Kumasi.

"The people from Kumasi are bragging, saying that for every goal scored, they will be given 200 dollars," she said.

"For Greater Accra, the mayor and the MCE, every goal scored, you will be given 1000 dollars.

“People are coming from the States to watch. If you don’t beat Kotoko, we are dead.

“Every goal you score against Kotoko, we will give you $1,000."

She also urged the team not to disappoint, considering the hype and nationwide anticipation surrounding the match.

"The entire country, even people from the States, are coming for the event, and I am sure you have seen how we made a lot of noise. So if you don’t score, you have killed us."

The 2025 President's Cup has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.