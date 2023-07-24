Greater Accra RFA chief Samuel Aboabire endorses Kurt Okraku re-election bid

Greater Accra Regional Football Association chief, Samuel Aboabire, has publicly endorsed Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku's bid for a second term in the upcoming presidential election.

Okraku, who won a closely contested election in 2019, has expressed his intentions to seek re-election for another term. Aboabire, speaking in an interview with Takoradi-based Westgold Radio, commended the works of Okraku during his tenure and called on Ghanaians to support his bid for a second term. Aboabire believes that Okraku has the potential to elevate Ghanaian football to greater heights.

The upcoming GFA elections, scheduled for October, will witness the selection of new executives, including the highly sought-after position of the GFA presidency.

Apart from Kurt Okraku, former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie and Kojo Yankah have also declared their intentions to contest for the presidency.

George Afriyie, who was defeated by Okraku in the 2019 elections, is considered a strong candidate with the ability to provide stiff competition to Okraku's leadership.

As the election date approaches, the race for the GFA presidency is expected to intensify, with each candidate vying for the opportunity to lead and shape the future of Ghanaian football.