Greek champion Baba Rahman on the radar of Luton Town

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is attracting interest from Luton Town, with the Championship club keen on signing the left-back who has revitalised his career in Greece.

Luton Town, aiming for a swift return to the Premier League following their relegation last season, are looking to bring in experienced players, including Rahman.

The defender enjoyed a standout season with PAOK Thessaloniki, scoring six goals and providing three assists, playing a crucial role as PAOK were crowned champions of the Greek Super League for the first time since 2019.

Luton Town are the latest club to have made contact with Rahman. There has also been interest from Ipswich Town, who got promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, as well as Brentford.

Additionally, clubs in Germany and France have expressed interest in the Ghana international, according to reports in Greek media.

Rahman, who currently earns around 1 million euros per year on his three-year deal with PAOK, could potentially double his wages with a move back to the Premier League. He previously played 14 games for Chelsea before an injury hampered his progress.

Focusing on his club career this year, Rahman has rediscovered his best form, with impressive performances both in the league and in European competitions.

The 29-year-old turned down offers from Norwich and Watford in the Championship, choosing instead to join Greek giants PAOK Thessaloniki last summerâ€”a decision that has proven to be game-changing.