Greek side Lamia FC part ways with Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom 

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom has parted ways with Greek side Lamia FC.

The 29-year-old has left the club following a mutual termination of his contract.

Boakye Yiadom joined the Greek top-flight last summer as a free agent on a one-year contract.

"PAE PAS LAMIA 1964 announces the mutual consent of its cooperation with the professional football player, Boaki Richmond. PAE Lamia thanks the player for the cooperation and wishes him health and every success in his next professional step," a statement from PAS Lamia over the release of Boakye reads.

The former Red Star Belgrade striker scored one goal in nine appearances for The Cyan-Whites in the Greek Super League.