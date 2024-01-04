Green Grass Technology set to transform Hearts of Oak's pitches

Hearts of Oak have announced a partnership with Green Grass Technology, a leading pitch management company, to enhance the quality of their playing surfaces at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

The two parties have agreed on a two-year contract, with work set to commence immediately.

Hearts of Oak confirmed the collaboration, highlighting the scope of work that Green Grass Technology will undertake.

The company will be responsible for the renovation and maintenance of all the club's pitches at the sports complex, to provide the best possible playing conditions for the team.

Green Grass Technology boasts extensive experience in pitch management, making them the ideal partner for Hearts of Oak's quest for excellence.

The club expects the partnership to yield positive results, enabling them to achieve their desired level of pre-eminence in the football world.

The statement issued by Hearts of Oak emphasized the significance of the agreement, describing it as a groundbreaking move that will greatly benefit the club. With Green Grass Technology at the helm, the club is confident that their pitches will meet the highest standards, giving them an edge in their pursuit of success.