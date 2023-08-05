Green Sports Africa and MasterCard Foundation organises maiden edition of Health Champions Cup in Ghana

Green Sports Africa, a Kenyan founded talent development organisation in partnership with MasterCard Foundation, offer young footballers a chance to join their professional academy network across the World.

Green Sports Africa will hold the maiden edition of the Health Champions Cup Ghana at the McDan La Town in Labadi, Accra, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The tournament will see over thirty U21 teams from the Greater Accra Region compete amongst themselves for the ultimate glory.

Green Sports Africa organises tournaments with the aim of talent identification and training in various academies before finally providing professional opportunities.

The tournament will showcase intense seven-by-seven matches, offering outstanding performers a chance for career advancement in football.

"The outstanding players will have opportunities to advance their football careers through performers through the GSA network," Kassim Ismaily, the director of Green Sports Africa, said in an interview.

"The tournament brings an electrifying twist to traditional football format by challenging players to show their best small-field skills in intense seven versus seven matches," he added.

Successful participants in previous editions have gotten sports scholarship opportunities in Malaga FC Academy (Spain), several universities in the United States, and closer to home.

All players and coaches from the participating teams received training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health at the Mikkado Conference Centre in Labone, Accra, on Friday.

The tournament will reward quarter-finalists with a complete set of kits, while the winning team of the inaugural tourney will take home a trophy, gold medals, and a cash prize of US$600.