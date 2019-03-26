Grejohn Kyei: RC Lens forward delighted with current form

Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei is excited with the strides he is making at French Ligue 2 side RC Lens.

Kyei joined the Blood and Gold lads on a season-long loan from Stade Reims in the summer.

The 23-year-old initially struggled to churn out game time but has emerged as one of the side’s key players in recent time.

“At the collective level, I am very happy, we are still in the objectives but at the personal level, it is insufficient. The first six months have been complicated, but thanks to good discussions with the staff, I think I'm coming back,” Kyei said.

He has netted 4 goals and assisted one in 18 league games.