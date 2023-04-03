GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Grejohn Kyei's brace helps Clermont Foot win 2-1 against AC Ajaccio in French Ligue 1

Published on: 03 April 2023
Grejohn Kyei's brace helps Clermont Foot win 2-1 against AC Ajaccio in French Ligue 1

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei leads Clermont Foot to a 2-1 win against AC Ajaccio in the French Ligue 1 with a brace on Sunday.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes in week 29 of the top-flight league. Ajaccio went into the lead through Mounaim El Idrissy in the 24th minute, ending the first half with a one-goal advantage.

Kyei made a stellar performance, scoring from the spot in the 60th minute to even the score. In the dying moments of the match, the Ghanaian forward scored another goal from the spot to secure a victory for his team.

With three goals and two assists in 27 French Ligue 1 games, Kyei has been a vital player for Clermont Foot.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more