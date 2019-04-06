Grejohn Kyei's stunning overhead kick strike nominated for Ligue 2 Goal of the Month for March

Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei's overhead kick goal for RC Lens in their 2-0 win over AJ Auxerre has been nominated for the French Ligue 2 Goal of the Month for March.

Kyei climbed off the bench to slam a magnificent back-stunt strike in the 78th minute to seal victory for the Blood and Gold lads against Auxerre last month.

The 23-year-old's goal earned him plaudits from teammates and rival fans.

The goal has been nominated for the league's goal of the month alongside Nancy Lorraine's Vagner Dias, Romain Grange of Grenoble, Beziers' Dorian Bertrand, Rayan Raveloson of Troyes.

Kyei joined Lens on a season-long loan from Stade Reims in the summer.

He has netted 4 goals and provided one assist in 17 league games to help the side climb to 4th on the table.