Greuther Furth midfielder delighted by comeback win over Wehen Wiesbaden in the Bundesliga II

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has expressed satisfaction with Greuther Furth's late comeback win over Wehen Wiesbaden in the Bundesliga II on Saturday.

The midfielder played the entire the duration as the Cloverleaves scored two goals in the last ten minutes to beat Wiesbaden at the Stadion am Laubenweg.

"Great atmosphere at the office last night. Thank God for the victory and great fight from the team," the 22-year old posted after the game.

The on-loan Stuggart midfielder has been a key cog for Greuther Furth this season, playing four games in the Bundesliga II.

Manuel Shaffler scored the opened for the travelling side in the 46th minute before goals from Daniel Keita-Ruel and Julian Green secured all three points for the Cloverleaves.