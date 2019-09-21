Greuther Fürth midfielder Hans Sarpei insists playing against VfL Stuttgart is nothing special

Greuther Fürth midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei says playing against his former club VfL Stuttgart is nothing special to him.

Sarpei left Stuttgart to join the Shamrocks on a permanent deal after excelling on a loan spell last term.

The 21-year-old will be facing off against his former club in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday .

But the midfielder insists playing against his former employers holds nothing special to him as he will be fighting alongside his Greuther Fürth teammates to collect the maximum points.

"This will not be a special game for me, we want to score three points."

Sarpei has become an instrumental figure at the club since joining on a loan deal last season.

And coach Stefan Lietl waxed lyrical about the Ghanaian commitment to the team.

"Hans brings a very consistent duel and the unconditional will."

He has made 4 appearances for the club this term.

Hans is the son of former Ghana defender Hans Adu Sarpei.