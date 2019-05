German Bundesliga II side SpVgg Greuther Fürth have signed Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei on a permanent contract.

Hans Sarpei joined the Shamrocks in the winter transfer window from Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.

VfB sports director Thomas Hitzlsperger has confirmed that the 20-year-old will not return to Stuttgart.

The SpVgg Greuther Fürth, who had borrowed the defensive midfielder in January, have activated the purchase option for about 50,000 euros.