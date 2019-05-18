Greuther Fürth Sporting Director confirms interest in keeping David Atanga

SpVgg Greuther Fürth Sporting Director Rachid Azzouzi has revealed that the club is willing to extend the stay of Ghanaian winger David Atanga at the Bundesliga II side.

David Atanga has hugely impressed at the Shamrocks side since arriving on-loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Rachid Azzouzi is keen on making the former Ghana U-20 star's stay a permanent one or extend his loan deal if they can't commit his future on a permanent basis.

"We've been open with the players for weeks, whatever their situation looks like, and there are a few more question marks left unanswered," Azzouzi said.

"We want to keep Reese, Atanga and Ideguchi happy and we need to see what can be done.

"We are in talks and want to continue with him (Atanga) and he knows that, as his advisor knows," he added.

Atanga has made 31 appearances for the club this season in all competitions scoring a goal and making seven assists.

The 22-year old was a key member of manager Damir Buric's side helping the club confirm their stay in the Bundesliga II season.

The winger will be expected to star in the final game of the season against St. Pauli on Sunday.