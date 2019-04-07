GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

GTV production crew finally shows up in Dormaa for Aduana Stars-AshantiGold live telecast

Published on: 07 April 2019
GTV production crew finally shows up in Dormaa for Aduana Stars-AshantiGold live telecast
Ghana Television crew

State broadcaster Ghana Television has arrived in Dormaa to telecast the Ghana FA Special Competition match between Aduana Stars and AshantiGold.

Earlier on Saturday, the crew had agreed to boycott the match after the Normalisation Committee failed to advance money for the production.

The story published by the country's leading football website, www.GHANASoccernet.com, forced authorities to act fast.

This explains why the state broadcaster is producing just one match for the weekend after telecasting two live matches for the opening weekend and the second week.

The production crew left Accra at 3:30pm on Saturday and spent the night in Kumasi before continuing the journey on Sunday morning.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations