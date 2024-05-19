Guardiola praises West Ham’s Kudus ahead of crucial title-deciding clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, calling him an exceptional player ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash.

The defending champions are set to host West Ham United at the Etihad, with Guardiola's side needing a win to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

A draw or defeat could open the door for Arsenal to clinch the title, adding pressure to City's upcoming match.

Guardiola acknowledged the threat posed by West Ham, highlighting their attacking prowess, including Ghanaian Kudus, who has netted 13 goals in all competitions during his debut season with the Hammers.

"Now I’m not thinking one second about next seasonâ€¦ because it’s West Ham. Four players up front who can create something," Guardiola stated as reported by EuroFoot.

"Kudus is an exceptional player. Bowen for many years and Antonio, when he’s fit, is unbelievable. Paqueta is a top-class player in that he can do many things. That’s why. All four from nothing they can do something unique and special. That is my only concern right now."

As Arsenal fans look to Kudus and his teammates to possibly aid their title hopes, the Gunners sit two points behind City heading into the final game.

Arsenal will be hosting Everton simultaneously as the City-West Ham match.