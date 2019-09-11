Guinea FA rubbishes claims of CK Akonnor appointment as National Team coach

Guinea FA has rejected reports that ex-Ghana captain Charles Kobina Akonnor has been appointed coach of the country's national team, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 45-year-old was among 17 coaches shortlisted for the job this week after the post became vacant after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Even though the former midfielder has not undergone any interview after being named in the shortlist, a report in Ghana claimed on Tuesday that he has already been appointed.

The report claimed that beat off competition from seventeen other coaches including former Leicester City manager Claudio Renieri, Florent Ibenge, Paulo Duarte, ex-Togo coach Didier Six and Francois Zahoui for the vacant position.

The claim further added that 'the Ghanaian gaffer signed a three-year deal with the Guinea Football Federation (FGF) after undergoing a successful interview session in Conakry' and 'the former Ghana international Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been named the new head coach of Guinea until 2022.'

However the Guinea Football Federation (FGF) has rubbished the claim insisting Akonnor is yet to undergo an interview in Conakry along with the other coaches shortlisted for the job.

"Mr Akonnor is one of the candidates expected to undergo the interview on 12 September 2019. He is expected to be in Conakry for the interview," Guinea Football Federation (FGF) spokesman Akoye exclusively told Ghanasoccernet.com on Wednesday.

The ex-Wolfsburg player is seeking to join the West African nation as replacement for Paul Put who was sacked sacked after Guinea were eliminated from 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the round of 16 stage.

Akonnor has vast experience in coaching with his stint at top Ghana Premier League clubs namely Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, Ashanti Gold SC, Asante Kotoko and relegated club Sekondi Eleven Wise.

He has been without a club after parting ways with Asante Kotoko few months ago after guiding them to win the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Guinea will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign with Mali in November this year.