Guinea star Naby Keita ruled out for two months, set to miss AFCON 2019

Guinea will be without captain Naby Keita at the Nations Cup in Egypt this June after picking up an injury whiles playing for Liverpool.

The midfielder was substituted in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League semifinal defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou last Wednesday.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Naby Keita will be out for two months ruling him out of the Nations Cup in the summer.

His injury will be a big blow to Guinea coach Paul Put, who's side have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Madagascar and Burundi.

Keita will miss Liverpool’s final two English Premier League games, against Newcastle on Saturday and Wolverhampton Wanderers on the last day of the season, as well as the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 24-year old took a while to settle since his move from Leipzig in the off-season, but recently started to show the form which persuaded Liverpool to spend a reported 70 million euros (then $85 million) for him.