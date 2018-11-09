Guinean import Naby Keita left out of Asante Kotoko squad over disciplinary issue

Policy Analyst of Asante Kotoko, Amoh Sarpong has explained why Naby Keita did not travel with the team was to Takoradi.

The Porcupine Warriors have pitched camp in Takoradi ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup where they will face the winner of the Cameroonian FA Cup champions in the preliminary round.

Reports in the media however, suggest that the Kumasi-based side did not include Guinean striker Naby Keita in the squad that made the trip to the Western region due to disciplinary issues.

“Yes he didn’t travel with the team to Takoradi," Sarpong told Metro FM.

“Discipline is very important in every institution so as a player you must be disciplined."

“Naby Keita and his manager demanded we pay him with physical cash because he has no Bank Account in Ghana."

“We asked him to open an account in Ghana so we could pay the money into the account but he decided to do what he did."

“I don’t know where he is at the moment because he’s not with the team."

“We have code of conduct for every staff member at the club and he has some with him so we’ll take it from there."

“He will face disciplinary sanctions if the coach feels he’s violated any of the Code of Conduct for the team”.

Keita joined Asante Kotoko from FC Renaissance Club De Conakry in a three-year deal.