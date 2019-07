Guinean outfit AS Kaloum Star have announced the signing of Ghana right-back Amos Frimpong ahead of the upcoming season.

Frimpong joins the Yellow and Greens outfit on a two-year deal after undergoing a mandatory medicals.

The 27-year-old arrived in Guinea on Thursday to finalize the move.

Frimpong ended his eight-year stay with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko by mutually terminating his contract ahead of AS Kaloum move.

He has amassed one cap for the Black Stars.