Gun-toting Asante Kotoko Policy Analyst Amo Sarpong banned from all football activities

Asante Kotoko Policy Analyst Amo Sarpong has been temporarily banned from all football activities after firing gunshots in the melee at the Golden City Park in Berekum on Sunday.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary ban on Dr. Amo Sarpong, an official of Asante Kotoko SC from all football related activities.

''This decision has become necessary due to his alleged involvement in an unfortunate gunshot incident that occurred during a Day Eight match between Berekum Chelsea FC and Asante Kotoko SC played on Sunday, 28th April, 2019 at the Berekum Golden City Park.

''This order is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the GFA Disciplinary Committee and the Berekum Police Command.

''Meanwhile, the GFA Disciplinary Committee has been charged to hear the case in accordance with the GFA Regulations.''