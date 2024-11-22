Gusau and Sawadogo elected as WAFU Zone B Vice Presidents

Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and Oumarou Sawadogo, President of the Burkina Faso Football Association, have been elected as the 1st Vice President and 2nd Vice President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, respectively.

This historic election, held in Niamey, Niger, during the CAF African Schools Football Championship, marks the first time WAFU Zone B will have two vice presidents.

The unanimous decision was made at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre during the 17th Ordinary Assembly of WAFU Zone B.

Gusau's election continues Nigeria's strong legacy in WAFU leadership, following in the footsteps of pioneers like Joseph Kwamina Tandoh and notable figures such as Jonathan Boytie Ogufere, Abdulmumini Aminu, and Amos Adamu.

This achievement underscores the enduring influence of Nigeria and Burkina Faso in West African football governance.

WAFU Zone B, which now includes seven nationsâ€”Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, and Niger Republicâ€”was restructured in 2011 to enhance regional football development.

The leadership of Gusau and Sawadogo is expected to strengthen collaborations among member nations and drive impactful initiatives within the zone.

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku continues his mandate as the President of the West African regional football body, ensuring continuity and stability in the organization's leadership.