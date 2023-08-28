GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 August 2023
Guvna B: The london-based Ghanaian rapper in Kudus' West Ham unveiling video

The transfer of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax to West Ham United was finalised and officially announced on Sunday, August 27.

The unveiling video not only marked Kudus' transition to West Ham but also featured a musical element, with Ghanaian rapper known as Guvna B making an appearance.

Guvna B, born Isaac Charles Bortey Borquaye, is a Ghanaian rapper currently residing in London and is known to be a dedicated supporter of West Ham. The 34-year-old artist is recognized not only for his musical talents but also for his contributions as an author and broadcaster.

Hailing from Custom House, London, Guvna B boasts an impressive portfolio, including the release of 10 albums and 2 books. His involvement extends to media production, having contributed segments for the BBC and serving as a football pundit for Sky Sports News' "Good Morning Transfers."

Apple Music aptly describes Guvna B as an "East-London rapper/author" with a distinctive focus on uplifting lyrics rooted in his Christian faith. His music genre seamlessly blends grime and gospel, creating a unique and resonant artistic style.

In the West Ham United announcement video, Guvna B's appearance added an extra layer of energy and excitement, showcasing the intersection of football and music in celebration of Kudus' new chapter with the club.

 

